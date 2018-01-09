Watch: This Rapper Could Be The Next Best Thing Out Of Baltimore

If you’re looking for straight bars from up-and-coming talent, you might want to look no further than Baltimore.

Jayy Grams is a rising star from the area and he proves his rap skills in a freestyle with DTLR radio below.

The self-certified Fresh Prince Of Bmore is sure to spark waves throughout his city and the rap world.

If his style of rap is what you’ve been looking for, you can check out his latest EP Grime & Basslinez here!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: