Sick. Lake Highlands High School Teacher Arrested For Child Pornography

According to CBS11 News, on Monday, police served a search warrant to Dante Schmidt, a senior English teacher at Lake Highlands High School (RISD), after being alerted he was downloading and sharing child pornography.

Schmidt admitted to having the illegal child pornography and was taken away. He’s currently on administrative leave pending the investigation.

child porn , pedophile , TM

comments – Add Yours
