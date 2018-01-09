Sick. Lake Highlands High School Teacher Arrested For Child Pornography

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, on Monday, police served a search warrant to Dante Schmidt, a senior English teacher at Lake Highlands High School (RISD), after being alerted he was downloading and sharing child pornography.

Schmidt admitted to having the illegal child pornography and was taken away. He’s currently on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Here’s the letter Richardson ISD sent to parents about an English teacher at Lake Highlands High School arrested on child pornography charges at his home in Allen pic.twitter.com/ES2WeoscFQ — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) January 9, 2018

Lake Highlands English Teacher Arrested, Admits to Possessing Child Porn, Police Say https://t.co/pKrvlQPMiJ — Diana Zoga (@DianaNBC5) January 9, 2018

