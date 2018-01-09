The Lite Feet Movement Has Taken Over New York — And Maybe 2018

Comedian Down Goes Fraser may support the littest dance movement in New York, but the 2ReaBoyz started it all.

One of the crew members, Jayy Black took to Instagram recently to thank their followers for getting their video to 3 million plus views in 3 days.

Positivity and Black Boy Joy never looked so lit. Want more goodness from the 2RealBoyz — watch here.

