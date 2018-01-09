Entertainment News
The Lite Feet Movement Has Taken Over New York — And Maybe 2018

Global Grind
Every bboy needs a playlist of dope beats

Source: gradyreese / Getty

Comedian Down Goes Fraser may support the littest dance movement in New York, but the 2ReaBoyz started it all.

One of the crew members, Jayy Black took to Instagram recently to thank their followers for getting their video to 3 million plus views in 3 days.

#BLACKBOYJOY for the win!!! 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 We love this. Happy Sunday Everyone!

A post shared by EBC (@embracingblackculture) on

 

 

Positivity and Black Boy Joy never looked so lit. Want more goodness from the 2RealBoyz — watch here.

 

 

The Lite Feet Movement Has Taken Over New York — And Maybe 2018

