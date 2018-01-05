Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Maria Taylor Shares What Its Like Being A Black Female ESPN Sportscaster [Exclusive Video]

HotSpotATL.com
2 reads
Leave a comment
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 02 SEC Women's Tournament - Auburn v Georgia

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Maria Taylor is one of ESPN’s only black female sportscasters, and is well aware of working in an industry that is dominated by men. But that has never stopped the former University Of Georgia volleyball and basketball player from achieving some of her biggest goals.

Maria stopped by the studio to chat with Reec about the upcoming College Football National Championship game, being An African American Woman in her profession, and also gives advice to young women that want to be reporters.

RELATED: Who Will Win The College Football Playoff National Championship? [POLL]

She also said would dunk on Quavo lol. Check out the interview below.

_____

NCAA FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Rose Bowl Game - Stanford v Iowa

Maria Taylor Of ESPN Is #BlackGirlMagic [Exclusive Photos]

8 photos Launch gallery

Maria Taylor Of ESPN Is #BlackGirlMagic [Exclusive Photos]

Continue reading Maria Taylor Of ESPN Is #BlackGirlMagic [Exclusive Photos]

Maria Taylor Of ESPN Is #BlackGirlMagic [Exclusive Photos]

espn , Sports

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Guy’s Dream Reveals The Alleged Identity Of Becky…
 3 hours ago
01.05.18
#FlashbackFriday: This ‘A Different World’ Clip Should Calm…
 4 hours ago
01.05.18
Maria Taylor Shares What Its Like Being A…
 4 hours ago
01.05.18
6 Signs You Might Want To Pass On…
 5 hours ago
01.05.18
These Vintage Photos Of Nicole Murphy Prove That…
 6 hours ago
01.05.18
50 Cent Shares A Sound Theory On Donald…
 8 hours ago
01.05.18
Bummer: The Final Season Of ‘Game Of Thrones’…
 9 hours ago
01.05.18
Georgia Vs. Alabama: 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship
 9 hours ago
01.05.18
Watching Boosie Badazz Learn How To Ice Skate…
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Watch Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Play ‘Burning Questions’ With…
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Be On The Lookout For These Viral Stars…
 1 day ago
01.04.18
A 90s Kind Of Week: Looks That Inspired…
 1 day ago
01.04.18
So Icy: This Is What NYC Looks Like…
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Super Soul Plane: Erykah Badu Is The Flight…
 1 day ago
01.04.18
This Family’s Weight Loss Journey Will Inspire You…
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Is This How White People Feel All The…
 1 day ago
01.04.18
photos