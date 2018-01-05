News & Gossip
Mary J. Blige Set To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

The ceremony will take place on January 11 and celebrates Blige's extraordinary career in music and entertainment, spanning over 25 years.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Source: TARA ZIEMBA / Getty

Capping off an extremely successful year, Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony will take place on January 11 and celebrates Blige’s extraordinary career in music and entertainment, spanning over 25 years. Her friend and frequent collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs will also attend the ceremony to unveil the star.

Mary J. Blige is one of the most popular singers of our generation. Fans will be thrilled to see her star on the Boulevard as her career milestones are celebrated on this very famous sidewalk,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies in a statement to Variety.

Blige is currently nominated for a series of awards for her subtle, but striking performance in “Mudbound,” a tale of two families linked together by the Mississippi Delta. She secured two Golden Globe nominations, one for Best Supporting Actress and the other for the movie’s original song “Mighty River.” Blige also scored a Screen Actors Guild nomination and a Critics Choice nod.

She arrived on the music scene in 1989 as the first female act of Uptown Records at the age of 18. Her early collaborations with Combs earned her numerous hits, including her chart-topping debut album “What’s The 411?” followed by her successful sophomore album, “My Life.” During her music career she’s released a total of 12 albums and appeared in a variety of movies and TV movies including, “Prison Song,” “I Can Do Bad All By Myself,” “How To Get Away With Murder” and “The Wiz Live!”

We salute you Mary!

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

Mary J. Blige reminds us of the Queen that she is for W Magazine. Gracing the cover, with a photo of a crown being placed on her head, The photography was done by Carrie Mae Weems. Mary J. Blige was styled by Paul Cavaco. Her hair is by Kim Kimble for Kim Kimble Hair Care Systems. Her makeup was completed by D'Andre Michael for U.G.L.Y. Girl Cosmetics. Get into the beautiful editorial.

photos