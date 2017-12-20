Fix It, Jesus: This Is How Ben Carson Celebrated Trump’s Tax Bill

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Fix It, Jesus: This Is How Ben Carson Celebrated Trump’s Tax Bill

SMH.

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Republicans are celebrating the passing of the disastrous tax  bill. It’s the one piece  of major legislation the Trump administration has been able to pass and, arguably, the most dangerous. Sadly, the bill pumps up the lie of trickle down economics, helping corporations instead of the middle-class, and will destroy the cornerstone of Obamacare, the individual mandate.  In addition, the bill will reportedly add $1.4 trillion to the deficit. Well, as Trump said in 2004, “”I’ve been around a long time. And it just seems the economy does better under the Democrats than under Republicans.”

One Republican who is celebrating is Dr. Ben  Carson. How did  the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development — a title that makes no sense — celebrate? Well, by prayer. He thanked his kind  Father in heaven “for a President and for cabinet members who are courageous, who are willing to face the winds of controversy in order to provide a better future for those who come behind us.” Winds of controversy? Trump is the wind, bruh.

He also said they were thankful for the so-called “unity in Congress” and “We hope that unity will spread even beyond party lines so that people recognize that we have a nation that is worth saving and recognize that nations divided against themselves cannot stand.” If you can stomach it, watch the madness below:

Just wonderful. A bunch of rich people thanking God that they are only going to get richer.

Click here to read NewsOne‘s coverage of what the tax overhaul means for you and your family.

SOURCE: YouTube

SEE ALSO:

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

RIP: Combat Jack Dies At 48

 

 

Mamie Johnson

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

21 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Ben Carson , donald trump

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch HBO Trailer For ‘2 Dope Queens’ With…
 7 hours ago
12.20.17
Barack Obama As Santa Will Bring You All…
 9 hours ago
12.20.17
Bitter Reporter Gives Snow Removal Tutorial For The…
 10 hours ago
12.20.17
More Life: Have You Seen The UFO Video…
 11 hours ago
12.20.17
Here’s Why One Young Lady’s ‘Very Curry Christmas’…
 11 hours ago
12.20.17
John Legend Has Been Cast To Play Jesus…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Stay Woke: If You’re Attending An Office Holiday…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Chrissy Teigen Got The Weirdest Advice When She…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
The #RuinAVideogameInOneWord Hashtag Has Already Tainted Some Of…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’…The Remixes!
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Sophia The Robot Wishes Us All A ‘Spectacular…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Viral Parrot’s Apple Ringtone Chirp Will Have You…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Mamba’s Moment: Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Kim Burrell Takes a Tumble While Praising The…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Rihanna Joins An All Women’s Heist In ‘Ocean’s…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
Only 13 Days Left Until 2018 And This…
 1 day ago
12.19.17
photos