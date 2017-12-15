News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Russell Simmons Launches #NotMe Campaign Amid Rape Accusations

The disgraced media mogul also revealed he will be taking three lie detector tests to prove his innocence.

97.9 The Beat Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'The Perfect Guy' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Media juggernaut Russell Simmons launched the #NotMe campaign to defend himself against the recent crop of rape accusations brought up against the exec in a recent New York Times article.

Between 1988 and 1995, three women were reportedly raped by Simmons and finally told their stories in the bombshell NYT’s expose.

Simmons vehemently denies their accounts, and has coopted the #MeToo movement, which gives voice to victims of sexual violence, for his own interests.

“Today, I begin to properly defend myself. I will prove without any doubt that I am innocent of all rape charges,” Simmons captioned his post.

“Today, I will focus on “The Original Sin” (Keri Claussen), the claim that created this insane pile on of my #MeToo. Stay tuned!”

Along with the social media campaign, Simmons reportedly took a polygraph test in Los Angeles Wednesday to prove he did not sexually assault model Keri Claussen Khalighi.

Khalighi claimed in 1991, Simmons forced her to give him oral sex while high powered Hollywood director looked on.

According to Simmons’ attorneys Michael Sterling and E. Carlos Tanner, the 60-year-old passed the tests, and plans to take 3 more to discount the other accusations.

SOURCE: TMZ 

RELATED LINKS

Russell Simmons Accused Of Rape By Three New Women In New York Times Report

Russell Simmons Steps Down From Businesses After New Sexual Assault Accusation Revealed

Russell Simmons Pens Lengthy Statement Denying Rape Allegations…Again

rape , russell simmons , TM

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Russell Simmons Launches #NotMe Campaign Amid Rape Accusations

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Plot Twist: This Video Proves Why Minding Your…
 11 hours ago
12.15.17
LOL: Black Twitter Held No Punches This Year…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
No Chill: Keaton Jones Scandal Causes Funny Video…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
WTF?! The Frigid Weather Didn’t Stop This Virginia…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Poor Guy: Drake Got Stood Up By Angelina…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Folks Are Split Over The Green Fenty Beauty…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
The Simpsons Are Out Here Making Better Predictions…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Writer Nick Kocher Hilariously Pranks His Friend Using…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Cardi B Gifts Offset With A New Set…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Dog Finds Out She’s Going To Be A…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Yikes! Here’s Why The Saying “Don’t Feed The…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Watch This Throwback Video Of Lil Kim Having…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
50 Cent & Starz Agree To Extend Partnership…
 2 days ago
12.13.17
Net Neutrality And How It Affects The Black…
 2 days ago
12.13.17
@BigBallerBrand Addresses Critics: ‘Ain’t No Plan B’
 2 days ago
12.13.17
Someone’s Salty: Saints Season Ticket Holder Sues For…
 2 days ago
12.13.17
photos