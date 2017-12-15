97.9 The Beat TV News
XXXTentacion Goes Back To Jail And Gets Hit With 7 New Charges [VIDEO]

According to DJ Akademiks, XXXtentacion goes back to jail and gets hit with 7 new charges. He currently has no bail.

