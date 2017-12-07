Black Federal Agent Sues New Mexico Sheriff’s Office For Racial Profiling

A Black female immigration agent sued New Mexico’s Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday for racial profiling after deputies pulled her over three times in less than a month without probable cause, according to U.S. News & World Report.
SEE ALSO: Cops Less Respectful To African Americans, Stanford Study Finds
“Our client is an accomplished federal agent who was targeted for driving while Black. BCSO unlawfully and repeatedly stopped her because she fit a racial profile. Targeting people because of the color of their skin is unconstitutional and bad policing,” said the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of Sherese Crawford.
Follow The Beat On Twitter:
A deputy pulled over Crawford, 38, in April on suspicion of driving a stolen car. Her vehicle, however, was a rental provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Later that month, a different deputy, identified as Patrick Rael, stopped Crawford for tailgating. Rael told Crawford that he recognized her name after examining her drivers license. He recalled seeing a report that said she had an “attitude” during the previous traffic stop. Days later, Rael pulled her over again, this time for driving too slow. Crawford did not receive a warning or citation for any of the three traffic stops.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
SEE ALSO: Cops Gone Wild: Video Shows Colorado Springs “Driving While Black” Traffic Stop
The lawsuit seeks payment to Crawford for damages and calls on the sheriff’s department to institute a policy against racial profiling. The sheriff’s office declined to comment on the case but pointed to an anti-bias policing policy posted online that requires deputies to report violations to their supervisor. Meanwhile, in a separate matter, civil rights groups are criticizing the department over nine shootings by its deputies during a four-month span.
SOURCE: U.S. News & World Report
SEE ALSO:
Paul Ryan Denounces Pardon Of Racial Profiling Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio
WATCH: Florida State Attorney Skillfully Calls Out Cop For Racial Profiling
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25