Sports
Home > Sports

The Greatest HBCU On Earth Goes To

pskillzflow
2 reads
Leave a comment

2015 Toyota SWAC Football Championship

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Staff

2015 Toyota SWAC Football Championship

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Staff

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Here we are yet another year and Grambling State University

Football team & fans are headed to Atlanta,Georgia again with one thing

in mind. That one thing is a very familiar word that’s been floating

with them all season, that significant word is Defeat. Back to back chances on being

able to represent the best Historically Black College across the nation. December 16th,

the “Tigers” take on the North Carolina A & t “Aggies” for the Celebration Bowl. With the momentum

and mindset of greatness the Tigers will pull through and handle business. They never come this far just

to come this far once the season is off to a good start.

Grambling State University , HBCU , News on the Net , SWAC Champs

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Greatest HBCU On Earth Goes To

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Quiz: Which Version Of LL Cool J Are…
 11 hours ago
12.04.17
You Won’t Believe What This Drunk Waffle House…
 11 hours ago
12.04.17
Oprah Sells A Large Portion Of Her OWN…
 12 hours ago
12.04.17
This Woman Tried To Argue That Jay Z…
 13 hours ago
12.04.17
Today Marks 10 Years Since The Late Great…
 13 hours ago
12.04.17
90s Babies: Master P Is Casting For ‘I…
 14 hours ago
12.04.17
GQ October Cover Party With Chris Paul Sponsored By Hennessy
War and Leisure’s: “Now” by Miguel
 1 day ago
12.03.17
NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, Powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel
What’s in Store for Cardi B?
 1 day ago
12.03.17
Ed Sheeran Speaks On Beyoncé’s Super-Secretive Communication Style:…
 1 day ago
12.03.17
DJ Khaled’s Star Studded Birthday Party That Took…
 1 day ago
12.03.17
The Diddy Gene: Watch Justin And Christian Combs…
 2 days ago
12.03.17
Soul Sunday: These Uplifting Tweets Will Help Get…
 2 days ago
12.03.17
Like Beyoncé, Like Trina: All The Times Trina…
 2 days ago
12.03.17
5 Videos To Let You Know Christmas Is…
 3 days ago
12.02.17
Netflix News: Stream ‘8 Mile’ Now And Get…
 3 days ago
12.02.17
Student Teaches Professor How To Tie Durag In…
 3 days ago
12.02.17
photos