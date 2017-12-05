The Greatest HBCU On Earth Goes To

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Here we are yet another year and Grambling State University

Football team & fans are headed to Atlanta,Georgia again with one thing

in mind. That one thing is a very familiar word that’s been floating

with them all season, that significant word is Defeat. Back to back chances on being

able to represent the best Historically Black College across the nation. December 16th,

the “Tigers” take on the North Carolina A & t “Aggies” for the Celebration Bowl. With the momentum

and mindset of greatness the Tigers will pull through and handle business. They never come this far just

to come this far once the season is off to a good start.

