‘Escalating Violence’ Prompts Maryland School District To Suspend Trips To Baltimore

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

‘Escalating Violence’ Prompts Maryland School District To Suspend Trips To Baltimore

Baltimore’s Mayor Catherine Pugh is “disappointed” by that decision but acknowledged her city’s problems.

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

After Baltimore reached another grim milestone of violence, Maryland’s Carroll County school officials on Monday temporarily suspended field trips to the city, citing “escalating violence,” The Baltimore Sun reported.

SEE ALSO:  Baltimore Adds More Patrol Cops After Surge In Homicides, Shootings As Summer Takes Root

“In light of recent violence in the traditional tourist areas of the city, the sheriff agrees that the best course of action is to temporarily suspend travel to Baltimore City venues,” a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

The announcement followed a Baltimore police report on Nov. 2 that said the city exceeded 300 homicides for 2017—making this the third consecutive year that Baltimore reached that mark. What’s more, the city averaged one homicide per day in October. Prior to this three-year surge in violence, Baltimore had not seen 300 homicides in a calendar year since 1999 when the death toll reached 344. Mayor Catherine E. Pugh described her city’s violence as “out of control,” The Sun said. She’s “disappointed” Carroll County’s school officials suspended trips to Baltimore, adding that she hopes they “reconsider” their decision.

SEE ALSO:  Baltimore Homicides End City’s 72-Hour Ceasefire

Carroll County Sheriff James T. DeWees recommended the suspension to school officials after parents told his office that they have fears about student safety on trips to Baltimore. Pointing to the sheriff’s recommendation, a Carroll County Schools spokeswoman said the school district will reconsider the travel suspension in late January. However, school officials will consider trips to the city on a case-by-case basis, she added. At least two major visits have been cancelled: a third-grade class’ field trip to the Maryland Science Center and a high school’s band appearance for a Christmas parade.

SOURCE:  Baltimore Sun

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Homicides Approach Another Grim Milestone

Judge Approves Baltimore Police Department Overhaul

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

44 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Maryland

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hey Grenades, The Cast Of ‘Jersey Shore’ Is…
 2 hours ago
11.28.17
Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, And More Dominate Grammy Nominations
 2 hours ago
11.28.17
This Tennessee Student’s Father Gave Her The Most…
 4 hours ago
11.28.17
This Video Of A Boy Born With No…
 20 hours ago
11.27.17
Lin-Manuel Miranda And Weird Al Were On The…
 21 hours ago
11.27.17
Sesame Street’s Parody Of ‘Stranger Things’ Is All…
 21 hours ago
11.27.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Pops Off On Kenya…
 1 day ago
11.27.17
Oh No What Is You Doing @DanRue? Instagram…
 2 days ago
11.26.17
Tiffany Haddish Put Barbra Streisand On Cardi B…
 2 days ago
11.26.17
Big Sean Reacts To Ex-Fiancee Naya Rivera’s Arrest
 2 days ago
11.26.17
These Throwback Cartoons Will Make You Miss Your…
 3 days ago
11.25.17
Willow Smith Says Growing Up Famous Has Been…
 3 days ago
11.25.17
Bad Bird: This Thanksgiving Turkey Is Burnt To…
 4 days ago
11.24.17
This Hilarious Father Does The Most Trying To…
 4 days ago
11.24.17
Flashback Fridays: Watch Big Sean Freestyle At Age…
 4 days ago
11.24.17
Twitter Drags Draya Michele’s Thanksgiving Feast (And Other…
 5 days ago
11.23.17
photos