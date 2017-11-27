News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Lock Her Up! Texas Woman Indicted For Mailing A Homemade Bomb To President Obama

Apparently, Julie Poff blamed the former POTUS, the governor of Texas and the Social Security Office for her financial woes.

97.9 The Beat Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-OBAMA

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

A Texas woman was recently indicted by a grand jury this month for mailing former President Obama a potentially deadly bomb in the mail last year.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to the New York Times, Julie Poff, 46, was holding a grudge against Obama and Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, which prompted her to retaliate. Apparently, her issues started off when her ex-husband wouldn’t give her spousal support and she was denied social security payments, which for some reason she blamed on Abbot. In court, she also admitted under oath that she didn’t like Obama either.

Somehow her ill logic led her to build a set of explosives, which on Oct. 2, 2016, she allegedly mailed one package to Mr. Abbott at the governor’s mansion, Mr. Obama at the White House and the commissioner of the Social Security Administration in Maryland.

Luckily, when Abbott opened his letter it didn’t go off because he didn’t “open it as designated.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“Had the device exploded, it could have caused severe burns and death,” United States Magistrate Judge Frances H. Stacy wrote in an order filed Nov. 17.

In terms of Obama, the letter never reached his desk because it was intercepted during a routine mail screening. In addition, it’s unknown what happened to the package sent to the SS office.

Federal authorities said one of the first clues from Obama’s package that led them to Poff was a set of hairs stuck in the tape. With the help of a thorough investigation, the FBI learned that those hairs belonged to one of Poff’s cats.

Currently, Poff faces six charges, including two counts of transporting explosives with the intent to kill and injure, the Times noted. If convicted, she faces maximum sentences of decades in prison.

Yeah…lock her up! She could have killed someone.

RELATED NEWS:

Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump Defend Malia Obama’s Right to Privacy

Michelle Obama Addresses Recent Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Can’t Tell You How Sick It Makes Me’

Doing His Part! Even President Obama Has To Show Up For Jury Duty

38 Photos Of Michelle & Barack Obama’s Undying Love

38 photos Launch gallery

38 Photos Of Michelle & Barack Obama’s Undying Love

Continue reading 38 Photos Of Michelle & Barack Obama’s Undying Love

38 Photos Of Michelle & Barack Obama’s Undying Love

FLOTUS &amp; POTUS are our ultimate relationship goals – here’s why.

Barack Obama , bomb , Texas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Pops Off On Kenya…
 1 hour ago
11.27.17
Oh No What Is You Doing @DanRue? Instagram…
 14 hours ago
11.26.17
Tiffany Haddish Put Barbra Streisand On Cardi B…
 17 hours ago
11.26.17
Big Sean Reacts To Ex-Fiancee Naya Rivera’s Arrest
 20 hours ago
11.26.17
These Throwback Cartoons Will Make You Miss Your…
 2 days ago
11.25.17
Willow Smith Says Growing Up Famous Has Been…
 2 days ago
11.25.17
Bad Bird: This Thanksgiving Turkey Is Burnt To…
 3 days ago
11.24.17
This Hilarious Father Does The Most Trying To…
 3 days ago
11.24.17
Flashback Fridays: Watch Big Sean Freestyle At Age…
 3 days ago
11.24.17
Twitter Drags Draya Michele’s Thanksgiving Feast (And Other…
 3 days ago
11.23.17
LOL: If Your Family Is Racist, Hire This…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
Beyonce Is Coming For Your Holiday Coins
 4 days ago
11.23.17
7 Songs That’ll Help You Feel Thankful This…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
Watch Luke James Sing Duet With Patti LaBelle…
 4 days ago
11.23.17
90s Vs. Millennial Music: Funny Clip Shows How…
 5 days ago
11.22.17
Veda Loca in the Morning
Get Ready For The DFW’s Newest Morning Show:…
 5 days ago
11.22.17
photos