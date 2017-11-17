Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga Call It Quits After 10 Year Engagement

After news broke of their separation, J-Hud filed a protection order against the former wrestler.

Hello Beautiful
6 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit Broadway - March 16, 2016

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Vocal powerhouse Jennifer Hudson has officially split from finance David Otunga after nearly ten years, People reports.

In an official statement from Hudson’s camp, her rep explains,  “They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son,” the statement concludes.

Otunga’s rep expressed disappointment in Hudson’s request to receive a protective order.

“Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him,” Otunga’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo told the press.

“Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”

The pair began dating back in 2008, and Otunga wasted no time popping the question to the successful ‘American Idol’ alum. Hudson’s elation about her growing family was quickly mired by tragedy when her mother, brother and nephew were murdered by her brother-in-law  just a month later.

In the midst of the devastation, the couple would welcome a son, David Otunga Jr, in 2009.

RELATED LINKS

Jennifer Hudson Has Shoe Thrown At Her On Stage, Takes It As A Compliment

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jennifer Hudson Gives A Modest Spin To This Sexy Saint Laurent Dress

Jennifer Hudson Joins ‘The Voice’ As Season 13 Coach

BET Honors 2014: Arrivals

One Night Only: Jennifer Hudson Lives It Up In Jamaica!

1 photos Launch gallery

One Night Only: Jennifer Hudson Lives It Up In Jamaica!

Continue reading One Night Only: Jennifer Hudson Lives It Up In Jamaica!

One Night Only: Jennifer Hudson Lives It Up In Jamaica!

Check out pics from Jennifer Hudson's quick escape to Jamaica.                                

David Otunga , jennifer hudson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Woptober Fest
Gucci Mane & Migos “I Get The Bag”…
 3 hours ago
11.17.17
They Jumped The Broom! Serena Williams Is Married
 4 hours ago
11.17.17
This Heartwarming Marriage Proposal May Make You Emotional
 4 hours ago
11.17.17
Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga Call It Quits…
 4 hours ago
11.17.17
Daveed Diggs Talks Wonder, Hamilton Drama, E-40 &…
 19 hours ago
11.16.17
Full-Length Trailer Drops For Lena Waithe And Common’s…
 20 hours ago
11.16.17
QUIZ: Which Holiday Are You?
 20 hours ago
11.16.17
Fans Are In Total Shock After 21-Year Old…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Watch What Happens When This Thief Tries To…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Dubois Family Is Grimier Than…
 1 day ago
11.16.17
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Went To Visit Her Brother…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
Henry Cavill Answers Kodak Black’s Jesus Piece Question
 2 days ago
11.15.17
10 Do’s And Don’ts Of A Black Thanksgiving
 2 days ago
11.15.17
Watch Drake Threaten To Beat Up A Fan…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: Amazon Will Let You Stream 3 Months…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
8 Men (Besides Blake Shelton) Who Could’ve Been…
 2 days ago
11.15.17
photos