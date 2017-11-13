3 Dead After Accident On Harry Hines In Dallas [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS 11, 3 people have been reported dead after an accident on Harry Hines in Dallas, which happened around 2:45 am this morning. What seems to have happened is a car slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler.

-Farlin Ave

Source: CBS 11 News

