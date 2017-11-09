1 Person Dead After Wrong Way Crash On Central Expressway In Dallas [VIDEO]

89 reads Leave a comment
According to CBS 11 News, 1 person was killed early this morning in a car crash on Central Expressway near Lovers Lane. The victim died on the scene. The driver has been detained by police. No word yet on either the victim’s name.
