Sources Say Will & Jada Did Not Give Tyrese $5 Million

‘Fast & The Furious’ star Tyrese has sporadically posted on Instagram and Facebook since his custody battle against ex-wife Norma Gibson kicked off a couple of weeks ago.
Embattled in child abuse allegations, the ‘Lately’ crooner has overwhelmed his followers with posts about his 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, “silently” protesting his alleged mistreatment on behalf of all Black fathers.
In one of his most recent rants, Tyrese told fans his financial troubles due to legal fees from the court case were crippling his bank account. It appeared the 38-year-old was finally getting a break in his desperate public spiral when Will & Jada Pinkett Smith allegedly sent him $5 million.
When we show UP for each-other there’s nothing that can’t be done I️ repeat nothing…… My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat- You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid ! will listen….. The Smiths’s and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson’s Uncle Will you’re an uncle for real….. And I’m saying again if you guys are out there in the Atlanta area please vote for @keishabottoms someone my daughter looks up to a LOT!!!! #ShaylaRocks
Well now a source close to TMZ says Tyrese’s story was false. The insider revealed that they did not give Tyrese money AT all–but are concerned as close friends about his well being, fearing Tyrese is having a ‘mental breakdown.’
With the bizarre behavior Tyrese has displayed on social media as of late, we wouldn’t be surprised if this was another publicity stunt.
