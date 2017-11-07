97.9 The Beat TV News
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV News

2 Knuckleheads Shoot Man In North Dallas During Home Invasion [VIDEO]

farlinave
43 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to CBS 11 News, a North Dallas home owner was shot during a home invasion in which 2 suspects broke into his home. Nothing was reported stolen. The victim was later rushed to the hospital where is said to have survived. The suspects are still on the loose.

-Farlin Ave

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

More News:

Dollar General Store Clerk In Oak Cliff Killed In Robbery [VIDEO]

Looks Like Meek Mill Is Going Back To Prison For Probation Violation [VIDEO]

Resident Details How He Chased Down The Texas Church Shooter [VIDEO]

Andre 3000 Is Completely Melting Our Souls With His Love For Anita Baker

12 photos Launch gallery

Andre 3000 Is Completely Melting Our Souls With His Love For Anita Baker

Continue reading 2 Knuckleheads Shoot Man In North Dallas During Home Invasion [VIDEO]

Andre 3000 Is Completely Melting Our Souls With His Love For Anita Baker

Andre 3000 sits down with GQ for an honest and transparent interview. We’re loving his editorial shots. Get into all the fashion and style as well as his custom T-shirts and sweaters inspired by Anita Baker.

Dallas , home invasion , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
QUIZ: Which Jay-Z Album Are You?
 23 hours ago
11.06.17
Viral Idol: London Rapper Little Simz Is Up…
 1 day ago
11.06.17
A Brief History Of Schoolboy Q And Tyler…
 1 day ago
11.06.17
‘So, You Wanna Play?’ Dakota Johnson & Jamie…
 1 day ago
11.06.17
Kanye West Dropped ‘Heartless’ Video Nine Years Ago…
 1 day ago
11.06.17
OMG: Couple Reacts To Doctor Delivering Their Baby…
 1 day ago
11.06.17
Jada And Will Smith Pay Tyrese $5 Million…
 1 day ago
11.06.17
This Makeup Tutorial May Help You Get A…
 1 day ago
11.06.17
Kanye West
Kanye West joins Kid Cudi in Chicago
 1 day ago
11.06.17
Ric Flair Explains Origin Story In New ESPN…
 1 day ago
11.06.17
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Miley Cyrus on SNL
 2 days ago
11.05.17
The Internet Petitions To Get Migos Involved In…
 2 days ago
11.05.17
LMAO! Girl Thinks Her Tongue Fell Out After…
 2 days ago
11.05.17
Deontay Wilder Thrills Social Media With A Knockout…
 3 days ago
11.05.17
Diddy Changes Name To ‘Brotherly Love’ For 48th…
 3 days ago
11.05.17
Too Funny: Instagram Star Jess Hilarious Roasts Friend’s…
 3 days ago
11.05.17
photos