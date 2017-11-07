2 Knuckleheads Shoot Man In North Dallas During Home Invasion [VIDEO]

43 reads Leave a comment
According to CBS 11 News, a North Dallas home owner was shot during a home invasion in which 2 suspects broke into his home. Nothing was reported stolen. The victim was later rushed to the hospital where is said to have survived. The suspects are still on the loose.
-Farlin Ave
