Resident Details How He Chased Down The Texas Church Shooter [VIDEO]

farlinave
7 reads
Watch as Texas resident, Johnnie Langendorff, goes into detail about he was flagged down by another local and asked to join the cause of taking down, Devin Kelley, the id’d gunman in the mass church shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX (right outside of San Antonio).

The aftermath of the shooting that took place on Sunday (Nov 5) resulted in 26 people losing their life and many more injured.

-Farlin Ave

