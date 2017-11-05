Multiple Deaths Reported In A Church Shooting Outside San Antonio [Video]

0 reads Leave a comment
At least 27 people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at a church in Texas during Sunday services. The shooting occured at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Sutherland Springs is about 30 miles east of San Antonio, Texas.
Police confirmed that at least 27 people had died and everal others are reported to be injured.
Source: CNN
Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Shooting Near Mandalay Bay Casino
29 photos Launch gallery
Aftermath Of The Las Vegas Shooting Near Mandalay Bay Casino
1. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 1 of 29
2. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 2 of 29
3. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 3 of 29
4. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 4 of 29
5. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 5 of 29
6. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 6 of 29
7. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 7 of 29
8. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 8 of 29
9. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 9 of 29
10. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 10 of 29
11. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 11 of 29
12. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 12 of 29
13. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 13 of 29
14. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 14 of 29
15. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 15 of 29
16. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 16 of 29
17. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 17 of 29
18. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 18 of 29
19. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 19 of 29
20. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 20 of 29
21. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 21 of 29
22. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 22 of 29
23. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 23 of 29
24. Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 24 of 29
25. Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 25 of 29
26. Mass Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 26 of 29
27. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 27 of 29
28. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 28 of 29
29. Reported Shooting At Mandalay Bay In Las VegasSource:Getty 29 of 29
comments – Add Yours