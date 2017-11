Rickey Smiley Will Be In The DFW Today At Half Price Books [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Come hand out with Rickey Smiley today DFW at 6PM at Half Price Books in Dallas. He’ll be signing copies of his latest book “Stand By Your Truth And Then Run For Your Life.”

Location details below:

Half Price Books

5803 E NW Hwy

Dallas, TX 75231

Check out the video below of Rickey talking with Tom Joyner about his book.

