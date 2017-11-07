Looks Like Meek Mill Is Going Back To Prison For Probation Violation [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Meek Mill’s looking at serving a 2-5 year prison sentence for violating his probation, according to CBS3 and TMZ. A judge handed down the sentence today. The violations are related to two cases that were dropped that you may have heard about: Meek fighting in a St. Louis airport and Meek’s reckless driving arrest.

Stay strong Meek.

-Farlin Ave

Rapper Meek Mill arrives for court at the Criminal Justice Center with his lawyer Brian McMonagle in Philly. #MeekMill pic.twitter.com/AL9chUKjno — David Maialetti (@davidmaialetti) November 6, 2017

