Looks Like Meek Mill Is Going Back To Prison For Probation Violation [VIDEO]

Meek Mill’s looking at serving a 2-5 year prison sentence for violating his probation, according to CBS3 and TMZ. A judge handed down the sentence today. The violations are related to two cases that were dropped that you may have heard about: Meek fighting in a St. Louis airport and Meek’s reckless driving arrest.
Stay strong Meek.
-Farlin Ave
