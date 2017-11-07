Dollar General Store Clerk In Oak Cliff Killed In Robbery [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS 11 News, a Dollar General store clerk was killed last night while working her shift during a robbery. 27 year old Gabrielle Simmons was fatally shot after the suspect demanded money from the register. As she cooperated and handed it over to him, he shot her in the chest and took off. She later died at the hospital and is survived by her 2 children and loved ones.

The suspect’s identity and whereabouts are currently unknown at this time. He escaped on foot so he may live within that community. Below is a surveillance video of the robbery.

-Farlin Ave

Source: CBS 11 News

