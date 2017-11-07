New Sexual Harassment Allegation Puts Spotlight On Powerful Black Men In Hollywood

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

New Sexual Harassment Allegation Puts Spotlight On Powerful Black Men In Hollywood

"Boyz n the Hood" director John Singleton has been accused of unwanted sexual advances.

97.9 The Beat Staff
4 reads
Leave a comment

Powerful White men in Hollywood have been at the center of seemingly nonstop allegations of sexual misconduct, but all that changed literally overnight when Black film maker John Singleton was accused of sexual harassment.

The director of “Boyz n the Hood” sexually harassed Danielle Young during the American Black Film Festival this past June in Miami, the Black journalist wrote in The Root late Monday afternoon.

Young was conducting an interview with Singleton in a room filled with public relations executives when he grabbed her wrist as she was removing the microphone after the interview, she wrote. After Singleton pulled her in and said, “Bring that juiciness over here,” he leaned forward and kissed her on the cheek, Young recalled.

Moments later, when people in the room were taking pictures with the director, Singleton allegedly grabbed her by the waist and remarked, “Oooh, I’m gonna grab on tight to you,” after she reluctantly agreed to take a photo with him.

Another woman in the room who witnessed Singleton’s actions told Young the director made similar sexual advances toward her, Young wrote.

Sexual harassment for Black women in the workplace has its roots in American slavery, according to a study published by Washington University Law School in 2012. Nowadays, the troubling trend can begin as early as elementary school and carry a lifetime of implications.

“Their harassment is often more public, more violent, and inflicts longer-term damage than that of their nonblack peers,” researcher Sonja C. Tonnesen wrote in a report published in 2013.

SEE ALSO:

Black Fox Host Suspended On Charges Of Sexual Harassment

Recent Sex Abuse Scandals Highlight Problem Of Ignoring And Blaming Black Women

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

John Singleton , sexual harrassment , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Julia Roberts Thinks Chance The Rapper Is Wonderful…
 9 hours ago
11.07.17
Here’s An Exclusive Clip From Daddy’s Home 2
 10 hours ago
11.07.17
QUIZ: Which Jay-Z Album Are You?
 1 day ago
11.06.17
Viral Idol: London Rapper Little Simz Is Up…
 1 day ago
11.06.17
A Brief History Of Schoolboy Q And Tyler…
 1 day ago
11.06.17
‘So, You Wanna Play?’ Dakota Johnson & Jamie…
 1 day ago
11.06.17
Kanye West Dropped ‘Heartless’ Video Nine Years Ago…
 1 day ago
11.06.17
OMG: Couple Reacts To Doctor Delivering Their Baby…
 1 day ago
11.06.17
Jada And Will Smith Pay Tyrese $5 Million…
 1 day ago
11.06.17
This Makeup Tutorial May Help You Get A…
 1 day ago
11.06.17
Kanye West
Kanye West joins Kid Cudi in Chicago
 1 day ago
11.06.17
Ric Flair Explains Origin Story In New ESPN…
 2 days ago
11.06.17
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Miley Cyrus on SNL
 2 days ago
11.05.17
The Internet Petitions To Get Migos Involved In…
 2 days ago
11.05.17
LMAO! Girl Thinks Her Tongue Fell Out After…
 2 days ago
11.05.17
Deontay Wilder Thrills Social Media With A Knockout…
 3 days ago
11.05.17
photos