Can Steve Harvey Win Back Black Viewers After Trump Meeting?

Back in September talkshow host Steve Harvey recounted being called “uncle Tom” after a post-election meeting with Donald Trump. Now, he’s opening up about where it really hurts: ratings and reviews.

RELATED: ‘Uncle Tom, Sellout:’ Steve Harvey Recalls Taunts After Infamous Trump Meet

“Meeting with Donald Trump was the worst mistake of my life,” he said recently on his radio show.

Steve premiered in September when Harvey’s previous program was put on the chopping block after negotiations broke down over a raise and relocation to Los Angeles, according to the Daily Mail.

But ratings and reviews have been less than stellar after the show premiered on September 5. The poor numbers reflect backlash from Harvey’s Black audience after he met with Trump in January, the report said.

Steve debuted at a 1.8 but quickly dropped to a 1.4 in the ratings. Now, for the first time, he is being bested by Wendy Williams in ratings and he’s nearly tied with Jerry Springer and Rachael Ray.

Harvey’s first show, Steve Harvey, premiered on NBC in 2012 to superb ratings, or 2.2, and performed well for at least half of its run. But what a difference a meeting makes. Now, Harvey is spurning the president in hopes of winning back Black viewers, many of whom have disavowed Trump and his racist rhetoric.

Is it too little, too late for Harvey?

SOURCE: Daily Mail

photos