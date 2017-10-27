Matt Damon Is Shocked Racism Existed In New Jersey In 1996

Global Grind



Matt Damon and Julianne Moore sit down with Xilla Valentine for their new movie Suburbicon. During the interview, Matt Damon is completely shocked to find out that Xilla faced a similar situation as the Black family from the movie when a group of white people started a petition to prevent his family from moving on an all-white block in New Jersey back in 1996.

Suburbicon is in theaters now.

