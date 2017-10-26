News & Gossip
WATCH: Vincent Herbert Says Tamar Braxton Is Going Through A Mid-life Crisis

Custody battle begins in Tamar and Vince's divorce. Did they have a prenup?

2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Vincent Herbert believed his estranged wife Tamar Braxton might be going through something before she filed for divorce.

Tamar and Vince are living through love and war in a trailer for season 5 of Tamar & Vince.

The clip mostly focuses on Tamar as she reflects on a difficult year and reaches out to her loved ones to bring everyone back together as she works on Blue Bird of Happiness.

“This album has everything to do with finding myself,” she explains in the video. “I don’t have time for shenanigans anymore.”

Those shenanigans might have something to do with Vince because they’re facing off with each other throughout the preview. Vince can be seen saying, “I think Tamar is going through a mid-life crisis.”

Another scene in the trailer shows Tamar and Vince arguing at dinner with friends, when he decides to tell her, “You’re hard to manage.”

This season of Tamar and Vince may show viewers when Tamar began contemplating divorce. During her lunch Tiny, her friend advised, “I think you should get another manager before you want to get another husband.”

It seemed like Tamar was taking Tiny’s advice as she announced last month that she would be stepping back from music to focus on her marriage.

Keeping that in mind, many of Tamar’s fans were surprised to find out that she had filed for divorce from Vince. TheJasmineBrand.com reports, however, the couple’s inner circle was not.

“We knew it was coming for a long time. There were cracks in her marriage for years, but it just kept getting worse and worse,” sources close to the couple told The Jasmine Brand.

Tamar and Vince would occasionally be seen fighting on Tamar & Vince and Braxton Family Values. However, the insiders made it seem like their on-screen spats might only be the tip of the iceberg.

The source said, “There was lots of fighting, lots of yelling, lots of threats, but as soon as they’d go out in public, they’d act as if nothing was wrong.”

There’s a chance that that reported animosity will carry over into their divorce proceedings. According to TMZ.com, divorce documents state that Tamar wants full custody of their son, Logan, and she doesn’t want to give Vince any spousal support. Furthermore, she’s also claiming their home in Calabasas as community property.

Tamar and Vince could be in for a nasty battle in court as TMZ.com reports that it does not appear that they had a prenup in place when they got married.

