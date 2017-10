Raising the Bar featuring Rakim Al Jabbaar ”Sunshine Clean” [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

Submit your clean and radio ready track for consideration online at Thebeatdfw.com. Once submitted your song will be checked for approval. If your song is approved the beat staff will contact you via email. (NO CALLS PLEASE) You will be given a date to come into the studio live for a video interview, in which video will be placed on www.thebeatdfw.com website along with bio, pics and applicable links.

