Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Al Sharpton Interviews Congresswoman Frederica Wilson On Military Widow That Spoke With Trump

farlinave
Leave a comment

Al Sharpton interviews Congresswoman Frederica Wilson on military widow that spoke with Trump.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice [PHOTOS]

17 photos Launch gallery

NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Al Sharpton Interviews Congresswoman Frederica Wilson On Military Widow That Spoke With Trump

NFL Players #TakeAKnee In Protest Of Donald Trump, Police Brutality & Social Injustice [PHOTOS]

Al Sharpton , Frederica Wilson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Relatives Of Police Killing Victims Join Rally Calling For Justice For Eric Garner
Al Sharpton Interviews Congresswoman Frederica Wilson On Military…
 1 hour ago
10.18.17
Beyoncé Stole The Show At Tidal’s Hurricane Benefit…
 11 hours ago
10.18.17
Divisional Round - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott Wins Injunction On 6-Game Suspension; Will…
 12 hours ago
10.18.17
Blacc Chyna Is Suing The Whole Kardashian Family…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Black Ty Back? Tyrese Has A Rap Album…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
R. Kelly Cozies Up To His Young Girlfriend…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Rihanna Kept It All The Way Real About…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Report: Toni Braxton And Birdman Are Now Married!
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Five Videos That Prove Janet Jackson Is Still…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Will Gerard Butler Join 50 Cent On Power?
 1 day ago
10.17.17
Lecrae Opens Up About Helping Students at Charlottesville,…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
As Told By Jovel Roystan: Five Indisputable Fall…
 1 day ago
10.17.17
‘LHHHS4’ Season Finale Recap: Alexis Skyy Is Still…
 2 days ago
10.17.17
Kendrick Lamar Says This Is Why He Didn’t…
 2 days ago
10.17.17
4 Tips For Planning The Perfect Weekend Road…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Bow Wow Gets Dragged For Posting A Photoshopped…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
photos