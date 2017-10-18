3 Dead, 2 Injured In Harford County, Maryland Shooting

A shooting in Harford Country, Maryland has left 3 dead and two injured, CNN reports.

The suspect, Radee Labeeb Prince, is still on the loose.

The shooting occurred at Emmorton Business Park, 30 miles northeast of Baltimore, County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told the press this afternoon.

NEW: Photos from the Harford County, Md. business park shooting scene with multiple victims. Incident command center setup in strip mall parking lot. K9 on foot. Helicopters in air. **Gunman described as 37-year-old Radee Prince. He is still at large.** @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/jiFh7ugbx7 — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) October 18, 2017

“There’s an individual out there on the loose who committed one of the most heinous acts we’ve ever seen in our country. Certainly we consider him armed and dangerous,” Gahler said.

According to reports, the deceased and injured are believed to be employees of the business. The two injured victims are said to be in serious condition at a local hospital.

UPDATE: 5 shot, 3 killed in a shooting in #HarfordCounty. It happened just after 9A.M. at the Advanced Granite Solutions in the #Emmorton Business Parkway. #Edgewood The suspect is at is Radeed Prince, 37 years old. He is armed and dangerous and was last seen driving a black GMC Acadia with Delaware tags #PC06427. A post shared by Lauren Cook (@laurencookabc2news) on Oct 18, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

The 37-year-old suspect is still at large. He drove away in a black 2000 Acadia, with Delaware license plate PC064273.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

