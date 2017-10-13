A New Era: You Can Now Order Your Next Meal From Facebook

Global Grind Staff

If 75 percent of your day is spent on Facebook, it’s a no brainer that all your basic needs should be accessible with a click of the screen. Facebook is making sure they have you covered with their just released “Order Food” app.

Facebook’s vice president of local, Alex Himel, described the new function in a blog post. “Today, we’re taking the time out of finding what you want to eat by officially launching the ability to order food for pick-up or delivery, directly on Facebook,” he said. “People will be able to browse restaurants near them that take orders via Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow, Zuppler, EatStreet, Slice, and Olo, as well as directly from restaurants including Papa John’s, Wingstop, Panera, Jack in the Box, TGI Friday’s, Denny’s, El Pollo Loco, Chipotle, Five Guys and Jimmy John’s.” A video below shows how it works.



“Order Food” is supposed to make ordering easier by pulling together a variety of existing services, local restaurants, and large chains into one ordering space. However, if you’re generally indecisive about your food, still expect to spend some time browsing the app. You can get it now in the U.S. on your desktop or on an iOS or Android. Let us know what you think!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: