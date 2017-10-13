News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

A New Era: You Can Now Order Your Next Meal From Facebook

Just when you thought they've thought of everything.

Global Grind Staff
Leave a comment
Facebook Exhibits Technologies At Innovation Hub

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty

If 75 percent of your day is spent on Facebook, it’s a no brainer that all your basic needs should be accessible with a click of the screen. Facebook is making sure they have you covered with their just released “Order Food” app.

Facebook’s vice president of local, Alex Himel, described the new function in a blog post. “Today, we’re taking the time out of finding what you want to eat by officially launching the ability to order food for pick-up or delivery, directly on Facebook,” he said. “People will be able to browse restaurants near them that take orders via Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow, Zuppler, EatStreet, Slice, and Olo, as well as directly from restaurants including Papa John’s, Wingstop, Panera, Jack in the Box, TGI Friday’s, Denny’s, El Pollo Loco, Chipotle, Five Guys and Jimmy John’s.” A video below shows how it works.


“Order Food” is supposed to make ordering easier by pulling together a variety of existing services, local restaurants, and large chains into one ordering space. However, if you’re generally indecisive about your food, still expect to spend some time browsing the app. You can get it now in the U.S. on your desktop or on an iOS or Android. Let us know what you think!

 

facebook

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading A New Era: You Can Now Order Your Next Meal From Facebook

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 2 hours ago
10.13.17
The Texas Sweetheart: Rising Star Gloria Prince Unveils…
 3 hours ago
10.13.17
Another One? Word On The Street Is That…
 3 hours ago
10.13.17
LOL: See The Hilarious Tisha Campbell-Martin Tribute Page…
 3 hours ago
10.13.17
Kevin Hart Reveals Secrets About Jumanji Welcome To…
 8 hours ago
10.13.17
Young Dolph Released From Hospital And Announces New…
 10 hours ago
10.13.17
The Rock Says Filming Jumanji Has Been The…
 23 hours ago
10.12.17
R&B Singer Tone Stith Talks New Project And…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
This Slinky Master Proves We’ve Been Using The…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
Kevin Hart Super Bowl 50 Commercial
Kevin Hart Barks Back At The Rock On…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
This Black Woman With A Show On The…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
The Cast Of Happy Death Day Talk Ending…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
Facebook Has Banned Lil B For 30 Days…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
2015 BET Awards - Red Carpet
Diddy, French Montana & Swae Lee Perform On…
 1 day ago
10.12.17
R&B Star Major Talks Keeping Soul Music Alive…
 2 days ago
10.12.17
Watch: Ayo & Teo Show You How To…
 2 days ago
10.11.17
photos