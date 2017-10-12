DJ Kayotik
Diddy, French Montana & Swae Lee Perform On ‘Ellen’

djkayotik979
State Farm All-Star Saturday Night - NBA All-Star Weekend 2014

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop!  The Bad Boy crew consisting of none other than Diddy and French Montana invaded ‘The Ellen Show’ this week.  Kicking things off, Puff hit the stage for the classic “Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems” while French and Swae Lee gave another “Unforgettable” performance. Take that, take that.

 

