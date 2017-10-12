Diddy, French Montana & Swae Lee Perform On ‘Ellen’

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop! The Bad Boy crew consisting of none other than Diddy and French Montana invaded ‘The Ellen Show’ this week. Kicking things off, Puff hit the stage for the classic “Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems” while French and Swae Lee gave another “Unforgettable” performance. Take that, take that.
