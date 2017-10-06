97.9 The Beat TV
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV

Fat Trel’s “First Day Out (F*ck 12)” Is Going Viral [VIDEO]

farlinave
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Source: YouTube

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

More News:

The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane Is A New York Times Best Seller

Jussie Smollett Had To Explain Cuffing Season To His Empire Brothers

Black Tony Got A Job With UPS But Doesn’t Want To Deliver Packages [EXCLUSIVE]

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

Continue reading Fat Trel’s “First Day Out (F*ck 12)” Is Going Viral [VIDEO]

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here’s how we’re celebrating.

fat trel , First Day Out , fuck 12 , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos