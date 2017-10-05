Jussie Smollett Had To Explain Cuffing Season To His Empire Brothers

I asked the cast of Empire and Star for their best cuffing season advice only to find out that most of them didn’t know what cuffing season meant. Jussie Smollett, Ryan Destiny, and Amiyah Scott were able to save the day but it makes for an interesting video. Check it out above.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours