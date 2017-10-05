The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane Is A New York Times Best Seller

The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane is moving big units, just like Gucci’s records.
In its first week out, the critically acclaimed book reached number four on The New York Times hardcover nonfiction list and number four on the combined print and e-book nonfiction list.
Get it on Amazon and send love to Gucci and co-writer Neil Martinez-Belkin for the huge win.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours