The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane Is A New York Times Best Seller

Global Grind

The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane is moving big units, just like Gucci’s records.

In its first week out, the critically acclaimed book reached number four on The New York Times hardcover nonfiction list and number four on the combined print and e-book nonfiction list.

Get it on Amazon and send love to Gucci and co-writer Neil Martinez-Belkin for the huge win.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: