Watch: Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is In The Works, But There’s Only One Hold Up

Global Grind
'Rush Hour 3' Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Everyone loves a good movie franchise (when done well) and rumors have been swirling for years that there’s a Rush Hour 4 in the works.

On Thursday, Jackie Chan confirmed the news that the blockbuster film would be returning for a fourth installment, but there’s one thing holding it up — Chris Tucker. During an interview with The Cruz Show, Chan revealed that the fate of the film depends on Tucker’s approval.

Hopefully Chris doesn’t take too long to make up his mind, because fans are already hype about the news:

Do you think Chris Tucker will put his personal concerns aside and do another Rush Hour film for the culture? We sure do hope so.

