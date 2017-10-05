DJ Kayotik
Lil Wayne Teases New Liquor Deal With Bumbu Rum

djkayotik979
The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

It looks like Lil Wayne has signed some sort of liquor deal with Bumbu rum.

“Signing Deals and Sippin @OriginalBumbu #BumbuKrewe #D6,” Lil Wayne wrote in the caption of a photo showing him sitting at a table with a bottle of Bumbu Rum prominently displayed as he signed what looked to be a contract.

The details surrounding Lil Wayne & Bumbu’s new deal hasn’t been officially announced just yet, but the liquor brand did give Tunechi a shoutout on his 35th birthday last week, which again signifies the two’s working relationship.

For what’s it worth, Wayne also hashtagged #D6 in the IG post, hinting at the release of the long awaited Dedication 6. While little is known about when we might get to hear it, Weezy has been teasing it for months now so it looks to be next up at the very least.

Check out Weezy’s semi-announcement (below) and look out for new music from the New Orleans veteran hopefully sooner than later. 

 

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

photos