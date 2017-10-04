New Music Alert!!! Surprise PARTYNEXTDOOR Releases ‘7 Days Ep’ Last Night!

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

New Music Alert!!! Surprise PARTYNEXTDOOR Releases ‘7 Days Ep’ Last Night!

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

PARTYNEXTDOOR has had quite a year thus far; from releasing his Colours 2 Ep which was a success, and dropping singles out of the blue it is no wonder that last night, the Canadian took to Instagram to announce his EP ‘7 Days’ that would be released at midnight (September 28th). Back in August OVO announced that PARTYNEXTDOOR would be releasing his debut album called Club Atlantis before year end, but clearly, PARTY had to grace fans with a little teaser as to what to come.

According to Hotnewhiphop.com fans that have been following PARTY on social media knows that he has been teasing about the 7 Days EP for quite some time; releasing song titles along with the artwork. The OVO member sat down with Beats 1 Zane Lowe to discuss his music and why he entitled the project 7 days stating simply ” It’s seven songs I made in seven days”. The EP includes some features such as Rick Ross and Halsey. PARTYNEXTDOOR is also set to accompany Halsey’s ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour this fall! Fans can stream the 7 Days EP on Apple Music and Spotify in its entirety. Enjoy!

Take a listen to 7 Days:

 

Stay up-to-date by following us on FacebookTwitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

https://thebeatdfw.com/category/carshow2017/

Throwback Pictures Of PARTYNEXTDOOR

7 photos Launch gallery

Throwback Pictures Of PARTYNEXTDOOR

Continue reading Throwback Pictures Of PARTYNEXTDOOR

Throwback Pictures Of PARTYNEXTDOOR

PARTYNEXTDOOR

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Music Alert!!! Surprise PARTYNEXTDOOR Releases ‘7 Days…
 4 hours ago
10.04.17
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Talks About His…
 4 hours ago
10.04.17
Ta-Nehisi Coates Schools Stephen Colbert On Race
 5 hours ago
10.04.17
Kate Winslet Goes Black and She’ll Never Go…
 7 hours ago
10.04.17
2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center -Concert Sponsored by Hulu - Night 1
Playboi Carti performs “Magnolia” live on ‘TRL’
 7 hours ago
10.04.17
Come Up Season: Get $5 Movie Tickets Every…
 11 hours ago
10.04.17
2017 BET Experience STAPLES Center -Concert Sponsored by Hulu - Night 1
Playboi Carti shares Hugh Hefner Tribute
 1 day ago
10.03.17
Who Won? Wendy’s And Wingstop Had A Rap…
 1 day ago
10.03.17
28 Epic “Mean Girls” Quotes We Still Love…
 1 day ago
10.03.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Bobby Brown Encourages Fizz’s Lofty Goals…
 1 day ago
10.03.17
Jay Z
Jay-Z performs “BAM” + “4:44” on ‘SNL’
 1 day ago
10.03.17
106 & Party
Migos perform “Too Hotty” on TRL
 1 day ago
10.03.17
Shannon Sharpe Just Became The Realest N*gga On…
 2 days ago
10.02.17
Twitter Reacts To Mariah Carey Talking Las Vegas…
 2 days ago
10.02.17
Here’s All The Photos From Amber Rose’s Annual…
 2 days ago
10.02.17
World Stop: Blac Chyna Goes Boarderline Nude At…
 2 days ago
10.02.17
photos