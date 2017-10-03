DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

Migos perform “Too Hotty” on TRL

djkayotik979
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

TRL is back…MTV brought back their Total Request Live show in New York City Times Square. During the premiere, Quavo, Offset and Takeoff gave hundreds of fans a live performance of their Quality Control collaboration.

Migos , MTV , TRL

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Migos perform “Too Hotty” on TRL

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Shannon Sharpe Just Became The Realest N*gga On…
 16 hours ago
10.02.17
Twitter Reacts To Mariah Carey Talking Las Vegas…
 16 hours ago
10.02.17
Here’s All The Photos From Amber Rose’s Annual…
 19 hours ago
10.02.17
World Stop: Blac Chyna Goes Boarderline Nude At…
 20 hours ago
10.02.17
10 Photos That Prove Black (Men) Don’t Crack
 21 hours ago
10.02.17
Mi Gente Remix For Disaster Relief
 1 day ago
10.01.17
Kroll’s and Colbert’s Awkward Photo Campaign
 1 day ago
10.01.17
Jay Z Shows Solidarity For Colin Kaepernick By…
 2 days ago
10.01.17
Lil’ Kim Reveals She Once Turned Down a…
 3 days ago
09.30.17
Changed Man? Ray J Regrets ‘Tweaking’ On ‘The…
 3 days ago
09.29.17
Young Nudy Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [EXCLUSIVE…
 4 days ago
09.29.17
Social Media Anticipates Amber Rose’s SlutWalk As Blac…
 4 days ago
09.29.17
2017 Daytime Village Presented by Capital One At The iHeartRadio Music Festival - Onstage
Macklemore & Offset “Willy Wonka” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel…
 4 days ago
09.29.17
The Durtty Boyz Show Live On Hot 107.9…
 5 days ago
09.28.17
This Is How Group Chats Are Saving Black…
 5 days ago
09.28.17
‘Coming To America 2’ Has Arrived With Major…
 5 days ago
09.28.17
photos