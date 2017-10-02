50 Killed In Las Vegas Strip Shooting Rampage

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

50 Killed In Las Vegas Strip Shooting Rampage

It is believed to be the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Stephanie Long, Cassius
Leave a comment

At least 50 people were killed in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night. According to CNN, 64 year old Stephen Paddock, who was identified as the gunman, fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and later killed by police. A second suspect, Marilou Danley—who authorities believe was traveling with Paddock—was also located.

The shooting began around 10:08 p.m. Sunday (1:08 a.m. ET Monday) during the Route 91 Harvest festival, according to Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo. Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the time.

“My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight,” Aldean wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken#stopthehate.”


Concertgoer Rachel De Kerf said the gunshots lasted for a total of 10-15 minutes. “It didn’t stop,” she said. “We just ran for our lives. . .It seemed there was a pause in the gunfire and the people in the yellow shirts were telling the people to ‘go, go, go, go.’”

Monique Dumas, De Kerf’s sister, added: “The band was rushed off the stage, the floodlights came on the crowd, and you see on the right hand of the stage the person who was injured, so they’re calling for medics, calling for security, then there was gunfire again.”

According to CNN law enforcement analyst James Gagliano, Paddock may have used a military-style weapon.

So far, no other shooters are believed to have been involved.

This story is developing.

SEE ALSO:

Student Stabbed By Bullied Bisexual Classmate To File Lawsuit

Photos From Kenneka Jenkins’ Funeral Circulate On Social Media

Five Police Officers Shot In Pittsburgh During Standoff With Suspect

13 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

13 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 13 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]

13 American Domestic Terrorist Attacks Since 9/11 [PHOTOS]

las vegas , shooting , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
World Stop: Blac Chyna Goes Boarderline Nude At…
 1 hour ago
10.02.17
10 Photos That Prove Black (Men) Don’t Crack
 2 hours ago
10.02.17
Mi Gente Remix For Disaster Relief
 13 hours ago
10.01.17
Kroll’s and Colbert’s Awkward Photo Campaign
 13 hours ago
10.01.17
Jay Z Shows Solidarity For Colin Kaepernick By…
 1 day ago
10.01.17
Lil’ Kim Reveals She Once Turned Down a…
 2 days ago
09.30.17
Changed Man? Ray J Regrets ‘Tweaking’ On ‘The…
 3 days ago
09.29.17
Young Nudy Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [EXCLUSIVE…
 3 days ago
09.29.17
Social Media Anticipates Amber Rose’s SlutWalk As Blac…
 3 days ago
09.29.17
2017 Daytime Village Presented by Capital One At The iHeartRadio Music Festival - Onstage
Macklemore & Offset “Willy Wonka” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel…
 3 days ago
09.29.17
The Durtty Boyz Show Live On Hot 107.9…
 4 days ago
09.28.17
This Is How Group Chats Are Saving Black…
 4 days ago
09.28.17
‘Coming To America 2’ Has Arrived With Major…
 4 days ago
09.28.17
Did Blac Chyna Try To Choke Rob Kardashian…
 4 days ago
09.28.17
Something Old, Something New: 8 Fall Shows To…
 5 days ago
09.27.17
Was This NBA Star Shooting His Shot With…
 5 days ago
09.27.17
photos