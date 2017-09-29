Fat Joe And Tidal Are Flying Aid To Puerto Rico – Here’s How You Can Pitch In

Bronx native and Puerto Rico representative Fat Joe is flying 200,000 pounds of supplies to his home island on Saturday (September 30) with the help of JAY-Z, TIDAL and the state of New York.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
If you’re in the NYC area, stop by the Jacob Javits Center with water, batteries, canned goods, toothpaste, soap and other goods this weekend to help out.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
You can also donate money directly via TIDAL’s website if you can’t make it.
Joe’s message couldn’t be more urgent: “I need everyone to come together. It’s a major crisis.”
Salute everyone stepping up in this time of need. Royal Caribbean sent ships to deliver supplies and help with evacuations.
Every action counts.
Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL2017
16 photos Launch gallery
Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL2017
1. Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL20171 of 16
2. Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL20172 of 16
3. Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL20173 of 16
4. Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL20174 of 16
5. Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL20175 of 16
6. Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL20176 of 16
7. Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL20177 of 16
8. Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL20178 of 16
9. Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL20179 of 16
10. Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL201710 of 16
11. Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL201711 of 16
12. Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL201712 of 16
13. Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL201713 of 16
14. Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL201714 of 16
15. Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL201715 of 16
16. Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL201716 of 16
comments – Add Yours