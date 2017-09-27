Chance The Rapper debuts his new song on “The Late Show”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Chance The Rapper made his return to ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ to debut his latest track. The track doesn’t have a title yet, but Chance weighs in on his fame, fatherhood and the ongoing issues around the country. Check out his interview below!
