DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

Chance The Rapper debuts his new song on “The Late Show”

djkayotik979
Leave a comment
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Chance The Rapper made his return to ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ to debut his latest track. The track doesn’t have a title yet, but Chance weighs in on his fame, fatherhood and the ongoing issues around the country. Check out his interview below!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

chance the rapper , the late show

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Chance The Rapper debuts his new song on “The Late Show”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Budweiser Made In America Music Festival - Los Angeles - Day 2
Chance The Rapper debuts his new song on…
 25 mins ago
09.27.17
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Pepsi Stage - Fixed Show
Macklemore & Kesha perform “Good Old Days” on…
 1 day ago
09.26.17
Melo and Gelo Steal The Spotlight In Episode…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
Game Changer: Cardi B Hits #1 With ‘Bodak…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
Jay Z
Jay-Z Performs in London on Live Lounge
 2 days ago
09.25.17
Rest In Peace, Charles Bradley
 2 days ago
09.24.17
Jennifer Lopez donates $1 Million for hurricane relief…
 2 days ago
09.24.17
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Can Cardi B Accomplish What Hasn’t Been Done…
 5 days ago
09.22.17
Justin Bieber Has A Message On #BlackLivesMatter
 5 days ago
09.22.17
Did T.I. & Tiny Call Off Their Divorce?
 5 days ago
09.22.17
This Love & Hip Hop Star May Turn…
 5 days ago
09.22.17
Beyoncé’s Team Strikes Again At ‘Formation’ Lawsuit Involving…
 5 days ago
09.22.17
Here’s What Dave Chappelle Has To Say About…
 5 days ago
09.22.17
33rd Annual UNCF An Evening Of Stars - Show
Exclusive: Musiq Soulchild Talks New App, The Current…
 5 days ago
09.22.17
OMG: An Employee At The Kardashian’s DASH Store…
 6 days ago
09.21.17
Jhene Aiko Visits Music Choice's 'You & A'
Jhené Aiko Releases New Short Film ‘Trip’
 6 days ago
09.21.17
photos