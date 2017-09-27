Another Kardashian Baby! Khloe Is Reportedly Pregnant Too

Another Kardashian Baby! Khloe Is Reportedly Pregnant Too

Her pregnancy news comes days after it was reported that Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott. How convenient?

97.9 The Beat Staff
A+E Networks 2016 Winter TCA

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a baby!

Multiple sources told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her NBA boyfriend — whom she has been dating since September 2016 — are expecting a baby together.

This comes days after the media reported her 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner was also with child.

This will be the first child between Khloé and Thompson, who is 8 years younger than the reality star and welcomed a son named Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in December 2016. Less than a year ago.

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source tells PEOPLE. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.

Khloé is the third Kardashian-Jenner sibling to currently be expecting a child. (As we all know and don’t care less) Kim and Kanye West are expecting their third baby via a surrogate.)

Black Twitter had a lot to say:

BEAUTIES: DO Y’ALL CARE?

photos