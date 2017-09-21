Entertainment News
OMG: An Employee At The Kardashian’s DASH Store Gets Held At Gunpoint

A strange incident transpires in West Hollywood.

97.9 The Beat Staff
BALMAIN Celebrates First Los Angeles Boutique Opening and Beats by Dre Collaboration

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

An alarming incident just happened at the Kardashian’s DASH store in West Hollywood. According to TMZ, a woman just walked in the store and pointed a gun at the cashier. What followed, was pretty bizarre.

Law enforcement sources say the woman showed up on Thursday at 11:19 AM and pulled out the revolver on the employee. They say the woman started ranting about Cuba and was saying things like “Free Cuba” and “Stay away from Cuba.”

Sources say the woman then proceeded to knock stuff off the counter right before pointing the gun at the cashier once again. Finally, she left the store and someone called 911.

Cops eventually made it to the scene and sources say the incident was not an attempted robbery. TMZ reports none of the Kardashians were in the store at the time of the incident. An investigation is still underway, but so far, the mysterious woman with the gun has not been apprehended.

