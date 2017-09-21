This Is Why Democrats Are Losing Support Of Black Women

The Democratic Party is losing its hold on Black women, who used to be their most loyal voters, Politic365 reported. The findings were based on a new survey released during the 9th Annual Public Policy Forum on Wednesday that was organized by the Black Women’s Roundtable and Essence Magazine.

“The majority of Black women continue to believe in the Democratic Party, although the support dropped significantly in a year,” the poll found. “In the 2016 survey, Black women overwhelmingly (85 percent) felt the Democratic Party best represented their interest.” This year the number dropped to 74 percent.

While the difference doesn’t mean that Black women were supporting Republicans in larger numbers, the percentage of Black women who didn’t have faith in either party has risen from 13 percent to 21 percent. Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said younger voters were the reason for the decline, according to the New Republic. “Every generation has a different way of looking at life,” the Black congresswoman said. The Democratic Party needs to do more to appeal to this group of voters, Jackson Lee said.

“We found this survey to be quite revealing, regarding the shift in the attitudes Black women have toward the current political environment. These results may well be a ‘wake-up call’ for our mainstream political parties and the folks currently holding office,” Melanie Campbell, President of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation said.

