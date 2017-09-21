The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 2018

The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage® Cruise on Carnival Breeze Sets Sail for its 19th time, April 29 – May 6,2018 with a Line Up of Superstars & Favorites

Chris Brown, Tamar Braxton, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Isley Brothers, O’Jays & More NEW Music and Artists Than Ever Before

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The original Party with a Purpose known for empowerment, community, and entertainment works to support students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The party continues, bigger than ever and it just won¹t stop! The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage® Cruise on the Carnival Breeze features nonstop empowering activities, theme nights, and entertainment including Chris Brown, Tamar Braxton, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Isley Brothers, O¹Jays and a wide range of hit-makers that are new to the cruise. Now in its 19th year, the original Party with a Purpose® will travel from Galveston, TX April 29 – May 6, 2018 and make stops in Montego Bay and Cozumel on the Carnival Breeze. This chartered cruise event features a customized seven-day itinerary with concerts, celebrities, inspiration, motivating seminars, and more while raising money to help keep students in school at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Hosted by renowned radio personality and philanthropist Tom Joyner, this annual cruise is one of the most buzzed about events, generally selling out and showcasing popular entertainers from yesterday and today.

The line-up for the 2018 cruise includes Divas, Soul, Throwback Hip Hop, Funk and Comedy.

SWV, En Vogue, Jones Girls, Heatwave, GQ, Taste of Honey, The Sylvers, Brothers Johnson, Ying Yang Twins, Eastside Boyz, Trillville, Young Bloodz, Bonecrusher, Raheem Devaughn, Dwele, Eric Roberson, 112, the Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston, Force MD¹s, Das EFX, Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio (Furious Five), DJ Kool, EPMD, Fat Boys and more to be announced.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The cruise also boasts exclusive guest activities, including empowering seminars, live demonstrations, parades, an art auction and numerous day parties. Each day usually begins with morning inspiration and fitness, performances and interactions with artists throughout the day, and ends just before sunrise with late-night after party celebrations.

The Tom Joyner Foundation began its annual voyage to raise money for HBCUs in 1999 as the first to ever charter and program an entire ship. Currently, the Fantastic Voyage® is the only charter that promotes philanthropy in an environment that is fun and uplifting.

For more information on The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage® presented by Ford and a full list of this year¹s entertainment, visit BlackAmericaWeb.com. Itinerary, schedule and performances are subject to change.

The Tom Joyner Foundation

The Tom Joyner Foundation was founded in 1998 as the brainchild of nationally syndicated radio personality Tom Joyner. The mission of the Foundation is to support historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with scholarships, endowments and capacity-building enhancements. Through fundraising and donor development initiatives, $65 million has been raised to support more than 29,000 students attending HBCUs.