Jesse Salazar
Home > Jesse Salazar

Gucci Mane Talks Prison, Proposing to Fiancee and More With Trevor Noah

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Leave a comment

Immediately after his release from prison last year, Gucci Mane wasted no time hitting the studio collaborating with the best in the game to put him back at the top of the rap scene. While he was putting together the music that would eventually dominate the charts, he was also writing a book about his life. Last night (Sept 8) Gucci sat down with Trevor Noah to talk about “The Autobiography of Gucci Mane.”  Gucci’s an open book when it comes to what’s in the autobiography. From his early days hustling to his prison stay, music and eventually finding the love of his life. Gucci also offered up what profession he might have pursued if hip hop didn’t work out. Check out his answer and get the book out today!

autobiography , book , gucci , Gucci Mane , Life , Trevor Noah

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Gucci Mane Talks Prison, Proposing to Fiancee and More With Trevor Noah

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Woptober Fest
Gucci Mane Talks Prison, Proposing to Fiancee and…
 2 hours ago
09.19.17
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room
Donald Glover Wins At The Emmys
 8 hours ago
09.19.17
There’s More To The Story On Charlie Murphy…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
Red Carpet Rundown: ‘VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
Chris Rock Has Something To Say About Colin…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
All Wins! Donald Glover Reveals He’s Expecting Baby…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
No Love For Charlie Murphy And Dick Gregory…
 1 day ago
09.18.17
No Limit by G-Eazy ft Cardi B and…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
Kevin Hart Apologizes To His Wife and Kids…
 2 days ago
09.17.17
JAY-Z Dedicates “The Story Of O.J.” To Colin…
 3 days ago
09.16.17
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language
 4 days ago
09.15.17
Money Talks: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reach…
 4 days ago
09.15.17
The Cast Of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Freaks Out…
 4 days ago
09.15.17
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Yo Gotti & Nicki Minaj Perform “Rake It…
 4 days ago
09.15.17
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” Gets the ‘South Park’ Treatment
 5 days ago
09.14.17
K. Michelle Reveals She Has Lupus And Announces…
 5 days ago
09.14.17
photos