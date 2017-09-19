Gucci Mane Talks Prison, Proposing to Fiancee and More With Trevor Noah

Immediately after his release from prison last year, Gucci Mane wasted no time hitting the studio collaborating with the best in the game to put him back at the top of the rap scene. While he was putting together the music that would eventually dominate the charts, he was also writing a book about his life. Last night (Sept 8) Gucci sat down with Trevor Noah to talk about “The Autobiography of Gucci Mane.” Gucci’s an open book when it comes to what’s in the autobiography. From his early days hustling to his prison stay, music and eventually finding the love of his life. Gucci also offered up what profession he might have pursued if hip hop didn’t work out. Check out his answer and get the book out today!

