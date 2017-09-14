Entertainment News
K. Michelle Reveals She Has Lupus And Announces Surrogacy For Twins On Twitter

She details an emotional journey.

Hair Show Weekend With K. Michelle And Nelly

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

K. Michelle took to Twitter late last night and got some things off her chest. The singer revealed that she was recently diagnosed with lupus and it’s affected her ability to have babies.

“I was devastated for 2 weeks,” she said. “Then [I got] a call from my OBGYN saying that if I have twins they would not be full term because of my size and health. Literally I was so broken.”

Michelle said that she felt like she was being punished by God for an abortion she had before.

In spite of all of this, she revealed that after two weeks of misery a doctor called saying they found a surrogate for her two twins.

The Shade Room originally reported that Michelle and her fiancé Dr. Kastan Sims were looking for a surrogate. “I’m about to watch the most beautiful process and that’s bringing two healthy little girls in the world. That’s all that matters to me. God works,” Michelle ended.

Seems like brighter days are ahead. Congrats!

 

