Get Your Car Show Tickets At These Outlets In The DFW

Are you ready for the biggest show in the DFW? The 97.9 The Beat Monster Energy Dub Car Show & Concert is just a few days away. Get your tickets now as these convenient outlets near you for just 25$. Everybody’s going to be there. You need to be there.

TICKET LOCATIONS:

Villa #104 – Pleasant Grove

10325 Lake June Road

Dallas, TX, 75217

Villa #105 – Arlington

1030 W. Arkansas Lane

Arlington, TX, 76013

Villa #106 – Trinity Mills

3427 Trinity Mills Road

Dallas, TX, 75287

Villa #107 – Denton

2520 West University Drive

Denton, TX, 76201

Villa #111 – Downtown Dallas

5334 A-Ross Avenue

Dallas, TX, 75206

Villa #112 – Webb Chapel

11719 Webb Chapel Road

Dallas, TX, 75220

Villa #113 – Garland

1104 South First Street

Garland, TX, 75040

Villa #116 – Cedar Hill

949 North Highway 67

Cedar Hill, TX, 75104

Villa #117 – Oak Cliff

3417 S. Lancaster Road

Dallas, TX, 75216

Villa #118 – Fort Worth

7636 McCart Avenue

Fort Worth, TX, 76133

Villa #119 – Skillman

9203 Skillman Street

Dallas, TX, 75243

Villa #131 – Desoto

1001 North Interstate 35E

Desoto, TX, 75212

T- Town Music & More (Inside Bruton Bazaar)

2233 North Prairie Creek Road

Dallas, Texas 75227

Villa #133 – West Dallas

2223 Singleton Blvd.

Dallas, TX, 75212

Levines

360 East Beltline Road

Desoto, Texas 75115

The Bomb Music (Inside Big T Bazaar)

4515 Village Fair Drive # B11

Dallas Texas 75224

Levines

2550 Redbird Lane

Dallas, Texas 75237

Moes Customs

3604 Mansfield Highway

Forrest Hill, Texas 76119

Levines

511 West Jefferson

Dallas, Texas 75208

Café Delicious

5209 S Lamar Street

Dallas, TX 75215

Also On 97.9 The Beat: