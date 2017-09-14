Dub Car Show 2017 Media
Get Your Car Show Tickets At These Outlets In The DFW

farlinave
97.9 the beat dub car show - new

Source: Corby / Radio One

Are you ready for the biggest show in the DFW? The 97.9 The Beat Monster Energy Dub Car Show & Concert is just a few days away. Get your tickets now as these convenient outlets near you for just 25$. Everybody’s going to be there. You need to be there.

TICKET LOCATIONS:

Villa #104 – Pleasant Grove
10325 Lake June Road
Dallas, TX, 75217

Villa #105 – Arlington
1030 W. Arkansas Lane
Arlington, TX, 76013

Villa #106 – Trinity Mills
3427 Trinity Mills Road
Dallas, TX, 75287

Villa #107 – Denton
2520 West University Drive
Denton, TX, 76201

Villa #111 – Downtown Dallas
5334 A-Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX, 75206

Villa #112 – Webb Chapel
11719 Webb Chapel Road
Dallas, TX, 75220

Villa #113 – Garland
1104 South First Street
Garland, TX, 75040

Villa #116 – Cedar Hill
949 North Highway 67
Cedar Hill, TX, 75104

Villa #117 – Oak Cliff
3417 S. Lancaster Road
Dallas, TX, 75216

Villa #118 – Fort Worth
7636 McCart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX, 76133

Villa #119 – Skillman
9203 Skillman Street
Dallas, TX, 75243

Villa #131 – Desoto
1001 North Interstate 35E
Desoto, TX, 75212

T- Town Music & More (Inside Bruton Bazaar)
2233 North Prairie Creek Road
Dallas, Texas 75227

Villa #133 – West Dallas
2223 Singleton Blvd.
Dallas, TX, 75212

Levines
360 East Beltline Road
Desoto, Texas 75115

The Bomb Music (Inside Big T Bazaar)
4515 Village Fair Drive # B11
Dallas Texas 75224

Levines
2550 Redbird Lane
Dallas, Texas 75237

Moes Customs
3604 Mansfield Highway
Forrest Hill, Texas 76119

Levines
511 West Jefferson
Dallas, Texas 75208

Café Delicious
5209 S Lamar Street
Dallas, TX 75215

