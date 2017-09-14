News & Gossip
Back On Bumpwatch: Brandy Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Once Again

New pics of Brandy have everyone wondering if she's pregnant or just thick.

A new picture of Brandy has people wondering whether she’s actually pregnant or not.

The Full Moon singer denied rumors that she is expecting last month. She looked like she had a growing baby bump in a shot she snapped last month. While she admitted that she did look pregnant in the shot, she insisted that the only reason she was looking a little rounder was because she was full and a bit bloated.

Fair enough. We’ve all had our fluffy days. However, new candid shots of Brandy have again sparked rumors that she’s having a baby.

Her baggy shirt is hiding her belly pretty well. It’s hard to tell whether she’s camouflaging a baby bump or just getting a little thicker overall.

Either way, it’s probably best to save the congrats for if (or when) she’s ready to reveal any alleged pregnancy.

