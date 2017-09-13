Entertainment News
Serena Williams Shares First Photos Of Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

The new mommy shares intimate photos of her pregnancy with her social media followers.

Audemars Piguet Art Commission Presents 'Reconstruction of the Universe' By Sun Xun

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

New mommy and tennis champion Serena Williams took to Instagram to share touching footage of her pregnancy.

In the video montage, Serena is captured with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian having intimate moments as they prep for the birth of their baby girl.

From winning a grand slam title while 8 weeks pregnant to behind the scenes video of them building their daughter’s room, the normally private Serena gave her fans a sneak peek into the last couple of months of her life.

The string of moments end with an announcement that Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born September 1st 2017 weighing 6 lb, 14 oz. Grand Slam Titles: 1.

You can see the first photo below:

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

