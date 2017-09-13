Serena Williams Shares First Photos Of Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

New mommy and tennis champion Serena Williams took to Instagram to share touching footage of her pregnancy.

In the video montage, Serena is captured with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian having intimate moments as they prep for the birth of their baby girl.

From winning a grand slam title while 8 weeks pregnant to behind the scenes video of them building their daughter’s room, the normally private Serena gave her fans a sneak peek into the last couple of months of her life.

The string of moments end with an announcement that Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born September 1st 2017 weighing 6 lb, 14 oz. Grand Slam Titles: 1.

You can see the first photo below:

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

